Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 42,336 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.