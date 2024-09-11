Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.45 and a 200-day moving average of $579.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

