Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.22

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.22 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 38,424 shares trading hands.
Access Intelligence Stock Up 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
Access Intelligence Company Profile
Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.
