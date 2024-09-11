Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $251.47 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.99.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.