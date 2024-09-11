Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Up 7%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Adacel Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.