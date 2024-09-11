Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.09. 3,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.
Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile
The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.
