Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adecoagro traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 157,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 719,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
