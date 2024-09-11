Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adecoagro traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 157,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 719,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Adecoagro by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.