AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.91% of AdvanSix worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,649.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258 shares of company stock valued at $61,247. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.