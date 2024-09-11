Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$30.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ARE stock opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.4544025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In other news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.