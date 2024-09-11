AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,062,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.