AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 680,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 144,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.