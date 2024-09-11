Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Insider Buys £14,882.70 in Stock

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) Peace bought 15,666 shares of Aew Uk Reit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,882.70 ($19,462.14).

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEWU stock opened at GBX 97.90 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.38. Aew Uk Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,634.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.