Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Laidlaw upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.