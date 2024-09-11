agilon health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,845 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 1,283 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.55. agilon health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.