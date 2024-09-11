Ahmad R. Chatila Acquires 238,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,719.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FTC Solar by 527.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

