AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 2,044,439 Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044,439 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Parsons bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,041 shares of company stock valued at $53,589. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

