Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 658.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,643,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

