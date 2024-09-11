Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $72,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after buying an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

