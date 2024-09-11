Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $182.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.86.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

