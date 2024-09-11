Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

