ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.81

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.81 and traded as high as $28.97. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 8,525 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

