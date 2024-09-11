Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,041 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Altair Engineering worth $30,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,333 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,646 shares of the software’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,680 shares of the software’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,907 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raoul Maitra sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $99,199.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,211.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,756 shares of company stock worth $15,018,604. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.