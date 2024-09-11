Altimmune Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,047 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $493.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

