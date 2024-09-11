Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 270,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,888,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

