Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.15. Approximately 1,600,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,252,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
