Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

