Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is United Bank’s 9th Largest Position

United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 11,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 131,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 547,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,831,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

