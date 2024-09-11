Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 38.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

