American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 74248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

