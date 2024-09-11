American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $5,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

