American National Bank Acquires 6,017 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

