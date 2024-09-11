American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,206 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

