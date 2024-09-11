Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

