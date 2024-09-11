Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $13.33

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.