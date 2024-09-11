Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT at $57.13

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

