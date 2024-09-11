Analyzing Natura &Co (NTCOY) & Its Peers

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.62 billion $278.27 million 30.81

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 29.31, meaning that their average share price is 2,831% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Natura &Co and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1279 1447 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.