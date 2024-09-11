Analyzing Natura &Co (NTCOY) & Its Peers

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natura &Co
|10.28%
|-5.27%
|-2.86%
|Natura &Co Competitors
|-130.83%
|-16.71%
|-19.44%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natura &Co
|$5.36 billion
|$595.64 million
|N/A
|Natura &Co Competitors
|$4.62 billion
|$278.27 million
|30.81
Risk & Volatility
Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 29.31, meaning that their average share price is 2,831% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Natura &Co and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Natura &Co
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Natura &Co Competitors
|145
|1279
|1447
|36
|2.47
As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Natura &Co beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
