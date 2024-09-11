Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON ATM opened at GBX 3.71 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andrada Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.22 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.24.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

