Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s current price.
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON ATM opened at GBX 3.71 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andrada Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.22 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.24.
About Andrada Mining
