Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

