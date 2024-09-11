Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ANNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,600 shares of company stock worth $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares worth $75,122. 12.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Annexon by 16.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

