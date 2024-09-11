ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.