Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Sells 1,894 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.71 ($4.47), for a total value of A$12,708.74 ($8,472.49).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

