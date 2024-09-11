Anuj Dhanda Buys 15,000 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

