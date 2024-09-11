APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of APA worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in APA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of APA by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

