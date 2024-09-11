Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $31.45. Appian shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 40,459 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 23,053 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,036,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,289,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $624,636.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,988,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,728,444.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Appian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 196,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

