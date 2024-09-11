Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $265.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.62.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,145.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

