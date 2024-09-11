Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $203.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

