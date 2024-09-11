Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.10. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,008,103 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $883.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

