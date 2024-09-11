Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

