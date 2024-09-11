Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.81 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

