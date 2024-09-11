Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 759,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,028,000 after buying an additional 268,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JNJ opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

